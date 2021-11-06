Shavkat Mirziyoyev announce the new Uzbekistan’s development strategy

On November 6, Tashkent hosted a solemn ceremony of inauguration of the newly elected President of the Republic of Uzbekistan at a joint meeting of the Oliy Majlis chambers, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

As the press service of the head of state reported, in accordance with Article 92 of the Constitution, the President took an oath of office.

Then Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a speech on priority areas for the next five years.

“We have developed a strategy for the development of the new Uzbekistan and widely discussed it together with the people during the election campaign. In this important conceptual document, in order to ensure the consistency and continuity of our transformations, the main idea is “From an action strategy to a development strategy,” he said.

It is noted that this strategy consists of seven directions.

The first direction – building of a people’s state through the development of a free civil society. To this end, in the future, most of the state functions will be transferred from the center to the regions. Each mahalla will have the position of an assistant khokim. The regional budget will receive funds from additional sources and separate funds will be formed for each mahalla. The central departments will be transformed, a compact and efficient management system will be created, and the departments performing duplicate functions will be optimized.

“The leader should not be a burden for the people, but, on the contrary, make their life easier,” the President said.

The second direction covers the tasks of strengthening justice and the rule of law, respect for the honor and dignity of a person. To this end, the judicial system and the institution of the legal profession, the activities of law enforcement agencies will be improved. Protection of the rights of entrepreneurs and owners will be strengthened. All the forces and means of the state and society will be aimed at eradicating corruption. Activities in this direction will not be limited to bringing the perpetrators to justice, but will also be aimed at eliminating the causes of corruption, using effective preventive measures.

In the third direction, plans for the development of the national economy have been outlined. The goal is that by 2030 Uzbekistan should enter a number of states with an above-average per capita income. This will be achieved primarily by stimulating the private sector and increasing its share, as well as attracting foreign direct investment. Priority measures will be taken to ensure macroeconomic stability and reduce inflation to 5%.

Major projects are planned to provide the population with housing and clean drinking water, build modern roads and communications, improve public transport and communications between regions.

Fourthly, the issue of providing quality education and upbringing will be in the center of constant attention. It is planned to gradually increase the salary of teachers and by 2025 bring it to $1,000 in equivalent. It is necessary to develop a National Education Program aimed at building new and strengthening the material and technical base of existing schools, ensuring continuous communication between all parts of the education system.

Broad conditions will be created for the protection of public health. In the next five years, it is planned to increase the salary of doctors of the highest category to $1,000 in equivalent. The coverage of specialized medical care in regions, districts and cities will expand. The system of state medical insurance will also be launched, funds will be allocated with reference to a specific patient. The development of physical culture and sports, the establishment of a healthy lifestyle will remain an important task.

Within the framework of the fifth direction, the development of the spiritual and educational sphere is envisaged. To this end, the concept “New Uzbekistan – an enlightened society” will be implemented. Priority will be given to the development of culture and art, the formation of healthy convictions among young people, the strengthening of interethnic harmony and mutual respect.

Sixth, it is necessary to consolidate efforts in the search for solutions to global problems, to develop appropriate steps at the national and regional levels, the head of state noted. The increasing negative impact of environmental threats is indicated. The issues of the development of the zone of ecological innovations and technologies in the Aral Sea region, the development of the World Ecological Charter were touched upon.

The seventh direction contains the tasks of ensuring peace and security in the country, and the development of international cooperation. It was noted that increasing the power of the country’s armed forces, strengthening the combat readiness, physical and moral training of servicemen will continue to be an urgent task. Uzbekistan will continue its pragmatic, balanced foreign policy and economic diplomacy. This is, first of all, the further strengthening of good-neighborliness and strategic partnership with the countries of Central Asia, as well as the expansion of mutually beneficial and multifaceted relations with partners in all regions of the world.

“In these exciting moments, I want to especially emphasize: as president, I consider the meaning of my life to be faithful to serve our people, fully devoting myself to ensuring the peace and well-being of my native country and its development. There is no other, higher goal and greater happiness for me. Dear compatriots, your sincere support, the blessing of the older generation, the trust shown by the youth give me new strength and energy,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev concluded his speech.