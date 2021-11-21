TOP 5 countries that import polyethylene from Uzbekistan in 9M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan exported polyethylene to 24 foreign countries during the nine months of 2021, Trend reports referring to Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

Among them, the most polyethylene was exported to Turkey – 61,100 tons.

Uzbekistan exported 217,300 tons of polyethylene in the amount of $220.5 million from January through September 2021.

Export of polyethylene in comparison with the corresponding period of the last year decreased by 52,000 tons.

Countries that exported the most polyethylene from Uzbekistan from January through September 2021: