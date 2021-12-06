Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan identify priority issues for cooperation

Talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued with the participation of official delegations of the two countries, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The heads of state discussed in detail the prospects for further strengthening the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Priority was given to expanding trade-economic cooperation, including increasing bilateral trade, implementing joint cooperation projects, intensifying joint efforts in the fields of transit and logistics, energy, water and agriculture. Measures to accelerate interregional and cultural-humanitarian exchanges were considered.

They also exchanged views on cooperation on the global and regional agenda, as well as within international structures.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan highly values the sincere fraternal relations between the two peoples.

“Today we are making a historic decision, raising our cooperation to the level of allied relations. We are determined to further strengthen centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness, mutual trust and wide-ranging partnership. We will use all opportunities and resources for this, and our goal is to enrich the multifaceted cooperation of our fraternal peoples with concrete content,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to establish the Interstate Supreme Council, the Interparliamentary Cooperation Council and the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan to further strengthen the strategic partnership.

During the talks, new “growth points”, priorities and important tasks of bilateral cooperation were identified.

“There is a great potential to significantly expand the range and volume of mutual supply of necessary products by replacing products imported from third countries. This is evidenced by the fact that the volume of trade is growing rapidly. This year, the figure is expected to reach a record – $4 billion.

It was noted that there is every opportunity to increase this figure to $10 billion in the next five years. To this end, the parties agreed to adopt an appropriate “roadmap”, the development of wholesale and distribution centers and joint agro-clusters.

The parties stressed the importance of developing mutually beneficial partnerships through the establishment of new joint ventures in various sectors of the economy. Attracting investments, industrial cooperation, agriculture, transport and logistics, energy, pharmaceuticals, construction have been identified as priorities.

An agreement was reached on the implementation of specific projects on industrial cooperation. There are many successful projects in engineering, energy, electrical engineering, chemistry, textiles and other industries. Currently, new large-scale projects are being developed in construction, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other priority areas.

In particular, promising investment projects worth more than $2 billion were prepared at the events with the participation of business circles yesterday,” the presidential press service said.

A joint international center for industrial cooperation will be established to accelerate efforts in this direction.

Interregional relations serve as a driver in expanding cooperation. In particular, a number of agreements and trade agreements were signed as a result of the recent Regional Forum.

The transport sector has been identified as an important direction. Cargo and rail freight volumes are increasing. Flights between the countries have been fully restored, new routes have been opened.

The President of Uzbekistan stressed the importance of creating new corridors to provide access to the markets of our countries and third countries. The leaders agreed to accelerate the construction of the “Uchkuduk-Kyzylorda” railway and highway, as well as the “Turkestan-Shimkent-Tashkent” high-speed railway.

The issues of rational use of water resources were also touched upon. To this end, it was agreed to continue the work of the Working Group on the development of stable, long-term mechanisms of mutually beneficial cooperation. It was noted the need for joint practical work on the accelerated introduction of new water-saving technologies, the implementation of joint measures to establish afforestation in the Aral Sea region.

The two sides expressed their desire to work closely in the field of foreign policy, promoting mutual interests and the idea of regional rapprochement in order to ensure peace and stability in Central Asia.

The issues of expanding humanitarian exchanges, strengthening cooperation in education, science, healthcare, culture and arts, tourism and sports were also discussed.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that a statue of Alisher Navoi would be erected in the city of Nur-Sultan as a symbol of the spiritual closeness and centuries-old friendship of our peoples.