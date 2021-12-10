Uzbek government to implement projects for transformation of Samarkand region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.10

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of projects that will be implemented in the country’s Samarkand region, Trend reports referring to the press services of the president.

The projects are aimed at transforming Samarkand into a modern city, improving the living standards of the population, the activities of entrepreneurs and investors, and the development of the tourism sector.

Samarkand is expected to turn into a million-plus city in the coming years. For this, the city will include separate territories of neighboring districts. Government departments and administrative services will be moved outside the city’s historic center. It is planned to build 2 tunnels and 2 bridges there.

It is planned to provide employment for 40,000 people in the field of tourism of Samarkand. By transforming the region into a tourist hub of the country, it is planned to increase the volume of tourist services by 10 times in the next five years. In particular, more than 600 new hotels and guest houses will be established.

The largest project in this area is the Samarkand business and tourist center. The complex, which is under construction on a 212 hectare site, will consist of an international congress center, 8 hotels, recreational and entertainment facilities, a handicraft center, and artificial reservoirs. More than 5,000 people will be employed there.