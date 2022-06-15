Uzbekistan resumes passenger rail traffic from Tashkent to Samara

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15. The passenger train on the Tashkent-Samara-Tashkent route will resume operation starting from June 23, 2022, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Temir Yollari (Uzbekistan Railways).

The departure of the train from Tashkent Central Railway Station is scheduled on Thursdays at 19:05, and arrival in Samara - on Saturday at 18:14.

Meanwhile, the train from Samara to Tashkent will leave at 16:11 on Sundays and arrive at Tashkent Central Railway Station at 16:56 on Tuesdays.

For more detailed information, please contact the information desk of Uzbekistan Temir Yollari (Uzbekistan Railways) by telephone number 1005.