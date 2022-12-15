Services provided through Uzbekistan's unified public service centers go up – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Services provided through Uzbekistan's unified public service centers have gone up sevenfold from 2018 through 2022, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan Akbar Tashkulov said, speaking at the "Path to modern governance: toward sustainable and innovative public services" international forum on December 15, Trend reports.

"Unified public service centers have been operating in Uzbekistan since January 1, 2018. Today their number has reached 138 centers," Tashkulov stated.

According to him, the mentioned centers render services to both individuals and legal entities. Around 42 million services have been provided over the past five years.

"The integrated development of e-public services plays a crucial role in the era of information technology development. Today, the development of digital government and the introduction of modern information technology has reached a new level in Uzbekistan," Tashkulov added.