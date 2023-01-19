Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan eye developing car production co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are looking to establish a joint car manufacturing plant in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via Uzbek Media.

It is planned to construct the plant in Kyrgyzstan’s Ak-Suu village of the Chui region, which is located 50 km west of the country’s capital Bishkek.

The plant idea involves the establishment of cooperation between Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors, and Kyrgyz enterprises Nur and DT Technik. The matter of project cost was not specified.

The mentioned companies plan to produce 19 types of cars, including minibusses, pickups, sedans, etc. In the initial stage, it is planned to produce 3,000 cars a year. Further, the production volumes of passenger cars, minibusses, and light trucks may increase to 30,000 units per year.

On January 26, during the official visit of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan, it is planned to sign the agreement on the plant construction.

Earlier in January, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached an agreement to accelerate the implementation of construction projects for the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant-1 in Kyrgyzstan and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, in accordance with the signed documents and on the implementation of these projects.