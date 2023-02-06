President of Uzbekistan offers condolences to Türkiye, following earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has expressed condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the numerous victims and destructions caused by a strong earthquake in the southeastern provinces of Türkiye, Trend reports via the Telegram channel of the president's press secretary.

"Expressing deep condolences to the leader and the people of fraternal Türkiye, the head of Uzbekistan conveyed words of compassion and support to the relatives and friends of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured," the message said.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.