Uzbekistan, US to strengthen strategic partnership - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Uzbekistan and the US agreed to boost strategic partnership, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“Very productive meeting with Blinken. Agreed to join our efforts towards creating better grounds for business exchanges, and capacity building in Uzbekistan strengthening regional security in Central Asia. Appreciate the US Gov’s continued and full support of President Mirziyoyev’s reform agenda,” he wrote

On February 28, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

Secretary Blinken pays a visit to the country to discuss issues of further development of the Uzbek-US strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Blinken took part in the C5+1 meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan's Astana.

C5+1 is a dialogue format created to address common issues of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the US.