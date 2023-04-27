President of Uzbekistan announces measures to increase level of country's foreign trade

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. Uzbekistan has abolished customs duties on many products in order to liberalize foreign trade, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the opening of the second Tashkent International Investment Forum (ТIIF-2023), Trend reports from the scene.

According to Mirziyoyev, in the country, customs duties were abolished on more than 7,000 types of raw materials and goods potentially needed by investors.

Besides, the president noted that in order to bring the country's foreign trade to a new level, Uzbekistan is working hard to accelerate the process of the country's entry into the World Trade Organization.

"The requirements of the World Trade Organization are fully compatible with the content of our reforms, and we are interested in becoming a member of this authoritative organization as soon as possible," he emphasized.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a large-scale dialogue platform for the entire Central Asian region, which allows presenting the investment potential of Uzbekistan to international investment and business communities.

The forum is aimed to attract big foreign investment, financial and economic organizations, and companies interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan.

ТIIF-2023 will be attended by over 2,500 people from the US, UK, Türkiye, China, India, Egypt, EU, CIS, Southeast Asia, and Middle East countries. For comparison, last year more than 1,500 people applied for participation.

This year, a plenary session, as well as 28-panel sessions and round tables, a number of ceremonies for signing major investment agreements and trade contracts, discussions on current topics in the business world, including investment sector development trends, digitalization of financial institutions, and modern monetary-credit policy with participation of more than 150 speakers, are expected to be held.

The second forum will last until April 28, 2023.