Construction phase of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project kicks off - President Mirziyoyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The construction phase of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan road and railway project has kicked off, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, while addressing the China-Central Asia summit in Xi'an, Trend reports.

"The development of safe and shortest transport corridors connecting China with Central Asia is of strategic importance for the access to Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. The priority project for the revival of the Great Silk Road is the Trans-Eurasian Highway, the important components of which will be the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan automobile and railway. Together with Chinese and Kyrgyz partners, we are already moving to the construction phase," he said.

Mirziyoyev put forward important initiatives to deepen regional cooperation. He pointed out the importance of the the implementation of this project and the construction of the Trans-Afghan Corridor, which, in turn, will allow to connect China with the countries of South Asia by alternative routes, within the One Belt, One Road initiative.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project will span a total length of 523 kilometers. The railway will consist of 213 kilometers in China, followed by 260 kilometers in Kyrgyzstan, featuring approximately 90 tunnels, and finally, 50 kilometers in Uzbekistan.

The deadline for completing the feasibility study, including the assessment time, is set no later than June 1, 2023.