Uzbekistan discloses volume of electricity export to Kyrgyzstan in spring 2023

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 31. Uzbekistan exported 150 million kWh of electricity to Kyrgyzstan from March through May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, Central Asia's energy system, particularly in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, operates in parallel.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kyrgyzstan exports electricity to Uzbekistan in winter, and in turn, Uzbekistan returns this energy supply in summer. This arrangement helps both countries meet their energy demands efficiently which fosters cooperation in the region's energy sector.

Apart from exchanging electricity, Kyrgyzstan also plays a vital role in helping Uzbekistan with its agricultural demands. In summer, Kyrgyzstan supplies water for agricultural use in Uzbekistan through the Naryn river.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of 2023, Kyrgyzstan's electricity imports have witnessed a decline, as reported by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan. The country imported a total of 1.516 billion kWh of electricity during this period, which is 5 percent less than same period in 2022.