Uzbekistan-bound flights are authorized for Russia's UVT Aero

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 18. Russian airline UVT Aero has received approval for regular flights to Uzbekistan, as stated in a press release of the Uzaviatsiya agency, Trend reports.

According to the official statement, on the basis of the current intergovernmental agreement on air communication between Uzbekistan and Russia, on August 17, 2023, UVT Aero was issued an operating permit to conduct regular flights to Uzbekistan.

The transportation is planned to be carried out by CRJ-200 aircraft on the Kazan-SSamarkand-KKazan route.

Moreover, UVT Aero is based in Tatarstan and operates at Bugulma and Kazan airports. The company's history began with its first flight, which was realized in July 2015.