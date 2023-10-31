Uzbekistan suggests flexible tariff policy along Middle Corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. Uzbekistan has proposed to adopt a flexible policy along the route of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

The remark was made by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov during the panel session of the IV Tbilisi Silk Road Forum in Georgia.

During his speech, Makhkamov declared Uzbekistan’s growing interest in the Middle Corridor operation.

“In 2022, the volume of cargo transportation in Uzbekistan along this corridor doubled, reaching 1 million tons,” he noted.

The minister also advocated for a flexible tariff policy along the entire Middle Corridor route, as well as accelerating the process of digitizing the customs clearance of products and documentation.

The Middle Corridor, a transportation and commerce route that runs through several nations in the region, connects Asia and Europe. It is a viable alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

It begins in China and travels through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then flows across the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey before reaching the European continent.

This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe, offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.

