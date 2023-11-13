Uzbekistan reveals projects for expanding green energy infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. Uzbekistan plans to put into operation new alternative energy facilities with a total capacity of 4GW, Uzbek Minister of Energy Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov said, Trend reports.

He said now the share of renewable energy in the total generation volume is 8 percent mainly due to hydropower.

"Since 2020, projects with a capacity of 2GW have been implemented through public-private partnerships with companies from Türkiye, UAE and other countries," he said.

The minister added that Uzbekistan has set a goal to achieve these 25-30 share of renewable energy in total indicators by 2026.

"More than 8 GW of solar and wind generation will be introduced by 2026," Mirzamakhmudov said.

The official stressed that a thermal power plant with a capacity of 1.5 GW in the Syrdarya region, implemented on the principles of PPP, will start operating by the end of this year.

"Moreover, it is planned to generate almost 2 GW of solar energy, while wind turbines will provide 100 MW, and hydroelectric power plants - 200 MW," the minister concluded.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of Uzbekistan developed a program to install 44.8 MW of solar panels with a capacity of 89.6 million kWh of electricity in all state universities of the republic based on the annual energy demand of the country.

Moreover, Uzbekistan plans to attract $7 billion of private investment to create an additional 9 GW of generating capacity. The total volume of necessary investments in the electric power industry is estimated at $52 billion.