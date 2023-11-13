Uzbekistan reveals projects for expanding green energy infrastructure

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 13 November 2023
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. Uzbekistan plans to put into operation new alternative energy facilities with a total capacity of 4GW, Uzbek Minister of Energy Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov said, Trend reports.

He said now the share of renewable energy in the total generation volume is 8 percent mainly due to hydropower.

"Since 2020, projects with a capacity of 2GW have been implemented through public-private partnerships with companies from Türkiye, UAE and other countries," he said.

The minister added that Uzbekistan has set a goal to achieve these 25-30 share of renewable energy in total indicators by 2026.

"More than 8 GW of solar and wind generation will be introduced by 2026," Mirzamakhmudov said.

The official stressed that a thermal power plant with a capacity of 1.5 GW in the Syrdarya region, implemented on the principles of PPP, will start operating by the end of this year.

"Moreover, it is planned to generate almost 2 GW of solar energy, while wind turbines will provide 100 MW, and hydroelectric power plants - 200 MW," the minister concluded.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of Uzbekistan developed a program to install 44.8 MW of solar panels with a capacity of 89.6 million kWh of electricity in all state universities of the republic based on the annual energy demand of the country.

Moreover, Uzbekistan plans to attract $7 billion of private investment to create an additional 9 GW of generating capacity. The total volume of necessary investments in the electric power industry is estimated at $52 billion.

