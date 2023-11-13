Rail Cargo Austria reveals integrated solutions for Uzbekistan’s logistics dev’t (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. To effectively support its Uzbek customers, Rail Cargo Group maintains a customer-centric approach, remains adaptable to the dynamics of changing supply chains, and continuously seeks ways to enhance service quality and efficiency, a source at Austrian OBB Rail Cargo Group told Trend.

"In order to support Uzbekistan's logistics and trade sectors, Rail Cargo Group offers integrated logistics solutions that cover everything from the first to the last mile for a wide range of industries across the entire Eurasian region, bridging Asia and Europe," the source said.

Further speaking, the company representative added that Rail Cargo Group also provides its Uzbek customers with a variety of supplementary logistics services, including warehousing, storage, terminal operations, handling, and customs clearance.

"All the company services are tailored to assist customers in navigating the complexities of international trade regulations and in streamlining their supply chains, resulting in reduced costs and improved efficiency," the source explained.

The RCG representative noted that keeping abreast of international trade regulations and market trends is also crucial for delivering valuable logistics solutions to Uzbekistan.

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Austria amounted to 82.32 million euros from January through July 2023, which was 28.54 percent more than the same period in 2022 (58.82 million euros).

Uzbekistan’s imports from Austria amounted to 76.9 million euros, which is an increase of more than 28 percent compared to the figure for the first seven months of 2022 (55.2 million euros).

At the same time, the exports from Uzbekistan to Austria grew by 33.21 percent and amounted to 5.42 million euros over 3.62 million euros from January through July 2022.