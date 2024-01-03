World Bank reveals forecasted share of Uzbekistan’s power sector by 2060

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 3. Uzbekistan’s power sector’s share in total energy consumption is expected to increase from 16 percent in 2019 to 55 percent in 2060, the latest Uzbekistan Country Climate and Development Report by the World Bank says, Trend reports.

"Renewable energy and especially solar and wind power investments are expected to advance significantly by 2060. The power sector accounted for 42 percent of energy sector emissions in 2019 and is expected to see the largest sectoral growth. With electrification, the power sector’s share in total energy consumption increases from 16 percent in 2019 to 55 percent in 2060, in the Net Zero by 2060 scenario," the Bank said.

The bank’s analysts noted that among renewables, solar and wind have the largest potential, with 39 GW in 2035 in New Zealand.

"Hydropower will reach 3.4 GW by 2035, while other renewables could also play a role in the power sector as well as in heat production: geothermal and biomass have a theoretical potential of 1 GW and 15–17 GW, respectively, according to IEA," the Bank noted.

WB analysts stressed that by 2050, power exports will peak at 9 percent of generation and imports will be at 4 percent in the reference scenario.

Moreover, the World Bank believes the imports of energy will help to balance solar and wind generation in the country, as well as enable the use of hydropower and thermal generation from neighboring countries.