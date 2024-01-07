Uzbekistan to increase Namangan Free Economic Zone's boundaries

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 7. The territory of Uzbekistan's Namangan Free Economic Zone (FEZ) will be increased by 70 hectares, Trend reports.

For this purpose, Uzbekistan will join the vacant land plots in Turakurgan district.

A resolution of the President of Uzbekistan, "On measures to expand the territory of the Namangan free economic zone," has been adopted on this issue.

The measure is aimed at expanding the territory of Namangan FEZ, introducing modern technologies, creating favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, and increasing the production capacity of import-substituting and export-oriented products.

According to the document, at the expense of the State Unitary Enterprise "Directorate of Namangan Free Economic Zone," it is planned to ensure the development and approval of the general plan of the new territories of Namangan FEZ within a month.

In addition, measures will be taken to develop new lands with an area equal to five times the area of agricultural land plots, allocated for the expansion of the free economic zone, within three years.

The free economic zone “Namangan” was established in the Chust district of the Namangan region of Uzbekistan.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on creating a free economic zone called “Namangan” on August 20, 2018.