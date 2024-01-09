Uzbekistan discusses promotion of economic diplomacy with Czech Republic

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 9. Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Muzaffar Madrakhimov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic Lubomir Frebort on January 8, 2024, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed relevant issues on the Uzbek-Czech agenda, as well as preparations for bilateral events in the near future.

Opportunities for active promotion of economic diplomacy have been considered. Possibilities for advancing the implementation of previously reached agreements on joint projects in a number of spheres from mechanical engineering to alternative energy were also discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of labor migration, building up cultural, humanitarian and tourist exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Uzbek-Czech Business Forum was held on October 11, 2023 in Prague as part of the official visit of the delegation of the government of Uzbekistan to the Czech Republic.

Following the results of the business forum, the parties reached important bilateral agreements on the development of partnership in the field of innovative technologies, agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, and transport, as well as electrical engineering, textiles, metallurgy, banking and financial areas.