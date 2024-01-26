Emirati Tadweer aspires to manage waste with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 26. Tadweer plans to cooperate with Uzbekistan in attracting expert consultants from abroad to improve legislation based on global experience in waste management, a source from the company told Trend.

The company recently signed an agreement with the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan to support the implementation of waste segregation and recycling programs. This initiative aims to integrate sustainable practices and promote clean energy production in the country.

The source from the company emphasized that Tadweer addresses the major waste management challenges in Uzbekistan, which include infrastructure limitations, limited awareness of proper waste disposal practices, and minimal funding.

"To date, a number of documents have been adopted in Uzbekistan to improve the waste management sector. More than 20 laws, decrees and resolutions have been adopted. In the future, Tadweer is ready to cooperate with the government of Uzbekistan in attracting expert consultants from abroad to improve the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan based on global experience in this area and is ready to assist in the implementation of such legislative projects," the source said.

Identifying opportunities amidst challenges, the company plans to increase public awareness and education about waste management, shifting perspectives to view waste as a valuable resource. The company will implement effective waste collection and recycling programs, attracting investment in modern waste management technologies. Tadweer's vision is to become the world's leading sustainable waste management champion, fostering partnerships with international communities and organizations.

To integrate modern waste management technologies in Uzbekistan, Tadweer will conduct thorough assessments of the local waste management infrastructure. The company aims to identify and adapt state-of-the-art technologies aligned with Uzbekistan's waste management goals.

"Further, we will provide training and capacity-building programs to local stakeholders and collaborate with local authorities to develop comprehensive waste management strategies," the source noted.

While Tadweer's efforts are not limited to specific regions or cities, the initial focus will be on densely populated areas with high waste generation rates. The Navoi and Bukhara regions, along with the Fergana Valley, will be the starting points for a feasibility study to examine waste management practices.

"Based on the results of this study, we will look into next steps in coordination with our partners in the agreement," the source added.