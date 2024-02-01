Austrian Rail Cargo Group to hone Uzbekistan’s transport realm – CEO (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Austrian Rail Cargo Group seeks to streamline Uzbekistan's transport sector by combining rail and intermodal solutions, leveraging its considerable experience in the logistics and transportation sectors, Clemens Först, CEO of Austrian ÖBB Rail Cargo Group, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

Development of Uzbekistan's key industries

“First and foremost, our services can greatly benefit Uzbekistan's agriculture industry. We can easily transport agricultural products like cotton, fruits, and vegetables, giving the agricultural industry access to international markets. This not only broadens market reach but also boosts the competitiveness of Uzbekistan's agricultural products on a global scale,” Först said.

The CEO also emphasized the rapid development of the country's mining and natural resource industries, stating that Uzbekistan is an excellent market for Rail Cargo Group to make a substantial impact due to its abundance of gold, uranium, and gas.

“Our efficient transportation solutions can ensure that these valuable commodities reach worldwide markets on time and reliably, thereby contributing to the Uzbek mining industry's growth and prosperity. Furthermore, in the energy sector, where time-sensitive transportation of commodities like oil and gas is vital, we are devoted to offering efficient and dependable solutions that support the energy sector's growth and stability,” he added.

Furthermore, Först stated that Rail Cargo Group acknowledges the special issues connected with transporting chemicals and petrochemicals.

“Rail Cargo Group is qualified to provide specialist logistical services, enabling the safe and secure transit of these important materials, therefore promoting the growth and sustainability of Uzbekistan's chemical and petrochemical sectors,” he noted.

Customer approach

Först noted that to effectively support its Uzbek customers, Rail Cargo Group maintains a customer-centric approach, remains adaptable to the dynamics of changing supply chains, and continuously seeks ways to enhance service quality and efficiency.

"In order to support Uzbekistan's logistics and trade sectors, Rail Cargo Group offers integrated logistics solutions that cover everything from the first to the last mile for a wide range of industries across the entire Eurasian region, bridging Asia and Europe," the source said.

Further speaking, the company representative added that Rail Cargo Group also provides its Uzbek customers with a variety of supplementary logistics services, including warehousing, storage, terminal operations, handling, and customs clearance.

"All the company services are tailored to assist customers in navigating the complexities of international trade regulations and in streamlining their supply chains, resulting in reduced costs and improved efficiency," the source explained.

The RCG representative noted that keeping abreast of international trade regulations and market trends is also crucial for delivering valuable logistics solutions to Uzbekistan.

Rail and intermodal solutions

As per the company representative, the key strategies for helping Uzbekistan bolster its railway sector include the development of rail networks.

“Rail Cargo Group aims to strengthen its rail networks in collaboration with Uzbekistan's national rail operator. This includes enhancing rail connections, expanding rail infrastructure, and improving the interoperability of rail systems,” the CEO said.

Först stressed that Rail Cargo Group aims to provide tailored logistics solutions to meet the specific needs of various industries and sectors in Uzbekistan, including designing supply chain strategies, offering door-to-door transport, and providing specialized handling for different goods.

“Moreover, Rail Cargo Group places a strong emphasis on safety and security, implementing stringent measures for the transport of hazardous materials and working in compliance with international safety standards,” he noted.

Först added that the company intends to collaborate closely with Uzbek authorities, local businesses, and other stakeholders to foster partnerships that enhance logistics services.

“By implementing these strategies, Rail Cargo Group aims to provide reliable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation services to and from Uzbekistan, strengthening trade and economic connections with international markets,” the CEO concluded.

As per the company representative, Rail Cargo Group recognizes the importance of offering a range of intermodal solutions, combining rail with other modes of transportation such as road, sea, and air, to ensure a seamless and efficient supply chain by utilizing the most suitable transport method for different cargo types and destinations.

“Providing customized solutions is another important step. The Rail Cargo Group will provide tailored logistics solutions to meet the specific needs of various industries and sectors in Uzbekistan. This includes designing supply chain strategies, offering door-to-door transport, and providing specialized handling for different goods,” the CEO said.

Next, the head of the company stresses the importance of efficiency and speed in providing transportation services and notes Rail Cargo Group’s commitment to employing modern rail technology, streamlined processes, and the optimization of routes to minimize transit times and reduce transportation costs in Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, by embracing cutting-edge technology and digital solutions, Rail Cargo Group hopes to provide real-time monitoring and tracking of shipments, thereby increasing transparency and control over the flow of products.

“Rail Cargo Group's implementation of these objectives seeks to deliver dependable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation services to and from Uzbekistan, developing trade and economic links with international markets,” he said.