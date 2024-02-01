Iran keen on expanding co-op with SCO

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Iran expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) format, Trend reports.

According to RATS, director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee Ruslan Mirzaev and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani discussed matters of bilateral cooperation in Tashkent.

Mirzaev positively noted the beginning of work by members of Iran's special services in the SCO RATS format and their active participation in the ongoing expert meetings.

Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized the importance of consolidating efforts and establishing practical cooperation on a multilateral basis in countering terrorism.

The parties exchanged views on the problems of terrorism manifestations at the global and regional levels and discussed in detail organizational and other matters related to the participation of Iran's representatives in the SCO RATS activities.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. Its members are China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan. The observer countries are Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia, and the partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, the UAE, Türkiye and Sri Lanka. In July 2023, Iran became a full member of the organization at the SCO summit in New Delhi. There, Belarus signed a memorandum of commitments in order to obtain the status of a member state of the organization. The headquarters of the SCO RATS are located in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).