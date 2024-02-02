Uzbekistan aims to expand its participation in EAEU programs, projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 2. Uzbekistan intends to expand its participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) programs and projects in the status of observer, Trend reports.

This was stated by Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov at a meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.

He noted that Uzbekistan has offered the EAEU countries to hold consultations on ensuring the functioning of green corridors and development of measures for free trade in agricultural products without restrictions.

The Uzbek side also proposed to develop an agreement with the EAEU on electronic exchange of information on goods and vehicles for their accelerated movement across borders.

Furthermore, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan stated that the plan of joint activities with the Eurasian Economic Commission for 2021-2023 has been fully realized. Thanks to it, new growth points and opportunities for further development of economic partnership have been formed.

Aripov said that Uzbekistan has joined the EAEU's sectoral projects in simplifying cross-border procedures and multimodal transportation, climate agenda and e-commerce. It is important for Uzbekistan to ensure the achievement of real results of interaction with the EAEU in the observer status.

He also suggested holding the first joint meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the EAEU Business Council this year.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amounted to $12.8 billion from January through October of 2023, reflecting a 1.6 percent increase year-on-year.