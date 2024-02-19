Uzbekistan, Russia discuss implementation of agreements in trade, economic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. Uzbekistan and Russia considered matters related to the implementation of agreements and arrangements in the sphere of trade and economic cooperation, adopted following the Uzbek President's official visit to Russia on October 5-7, 2023, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Denis Manturov.

At the beginning of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov conveyed to the head of state sincere greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, the sides noted with satisfaction that bilateral trade turnover grew by 6.6 percent last year. Projects in industry, energy, transport, metallurgy, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors are being implemented.

The sides highly appreciated the fruitful results of the meetings of the intergovernmental commission and interregional, educational, and medical forums held in 2023.

Special attention was paid to the importance of maintaining the growth rate of mutual trade as well as further promotion of cooperation projects, including on the platform of the International Industrial Exhibition "Innoprom. Central Asia," which will be held for the third time in Tashkent in April this year.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted to $9.8 billion in 2023.

The share of Russia's investments and loans in 2023 in Uzbekistan's economy fell to 13.4 percent of total foreign investments in the country a year earlier (20.3 percent).