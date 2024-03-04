Uzbekistan's ambassador, Azerbaijan's minister discuss co-op in agriculture

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov met with the country's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov to discuss the current state and prospects for further development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani cooperation in agriculture, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side was presented with information on the development of Uzbekistan's agricultural sector, the main directions of the country's agricultural development strategy until 2030, work on studying and introducing the best Azerbaijani experience in farmer support, digitalization of agriculture, efficient water use, hazelnut cultivation, special varieties of pomegranate and grapes, and other crops.



Following the meeting, all parties decided to continue discussing the development of their collaboration.

The Minister invited Uzbek entrepreneurs to participate in investment projects on cattle breeding, planting various crops on land plots in Azerbaijan, where part of the land will be allocated for investment projects, as well as to take part in the Caspian Agro 2024 and Interfood Azerbaijan 2024 exhibitions to be held in Baku on May 15–17, 2024.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed the mechanisms of financing and realization of more than 20 projects in the spheres of automobile construction, textile industry, and silk breeding.

The sides stressed the importance of the continuation of consistent work on the creation and development of the "Brain Center" under the Investment Company for the generation and analysis of promising projects. The readiness of the Uzbek side to provide all-round support to the center's activity was expressed.