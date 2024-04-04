Uzbekistan and Turkish company discuss public-private partnership project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 4. Uzbekistan and Turkish Rönesans Holding discussed the next stage of the multi-profile clinic project, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov, and representatives of the Turkish Rönesans Holding and Rönesans Healthcare Investment companies.

The project will be built within the framework of a public-private partnership.

Furthermore, the representatives of the Turkish company were informed about its future plans and the results of negotiations with other relevant agencies on the construction and operation of the hospital. The sides viewed other details of cooperation and opportunities to provide high-quality medical services to the population.

Both parties agreed to actively continue the consultations on the current matters of cooperation.

Meanwhile, foreign trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $435.5 million from January through February 2024.

The volume of exports amounted to $171 million, while imports amounted to $264.5 million during this period.