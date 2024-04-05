Uzbekistan notes growth in import volume

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 5. Uzbekistan's import volume amounted to $6.28 billion from January through February 2024 (8.7 percent increase in growth rate year-on-year), Trend reports.

As per the data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the main share in import structure is represented by machinery and transport equipment (38.9 percent), industrial goods (18.0 percent), as well as chemicals and similar products (11.8 percent).

In general, Uzbekistan imported goods and services from 139 countries from January through February. More than two-thirds of imports fall to China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Korea, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Germany.

In the structure of imports of the country, a significant share is noted in Tashkent, which is 51.8 percent, or $3.26 billion, and the smallest share is recorded in Karakalpakstan, which is 0.5 percent, or $30.8 million.

Meanwhile, as per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the country's total volume of foreign trade turnover amounted to over $9.89 billion from January through February this year. This figure increased by about $940 million, or 10.5 percent, year-on-year.

Exports amounted to $3.63 billion (an increase of 13.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023), while imports amounted to $6.28 billion (an increase of 8.7 percent).