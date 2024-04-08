Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's banking sector sees asset growth

Uzbekistan Materials 8 April 2024 07:50 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan's banking sector sees asset growth

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. The assets of Uzbekistan's banking sector reached the mark of 648.6 trillion soums ($51.3 billion) as of March 1, 2024, which is 15 percent higher year-on-year, Trend reports.

As per the data of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, foreign currency accounts for 44 percent, or 285.3 trillion soums ($22.5 billion), of the total assets.

The volume of credit investments by banks in Uzbekistan grew by 19 percent during the reporting period and amounted to 472.4 trillion soums ($37.4 billion). Of the total volume of credits, 44 percent, or 210.1 trillion soums ($16.6 billion), falls on foreign currency.

Bank deposits reached 237.9 trillion soums ($18.8 billion) by March 1, 2024, which is 13 percent more year-on-year. Deposits in foreign currency exceeded 68.1 trillion soums, or $5.3 billion (29 percent of total loans).

The total capital of the banking sector of Uzbekistan totaled 99.05 trillion soums ($7.8 billion) as of March 1, 2024, which represents an increase of 21 percent cover year (400 billion soums or $31.6 million in foreign currency).

Meanwhile, the loan portfolio of microfinance organizations in Uzbekistan has almost doubled over the past year.

The loan portfolio of non-bank credit organizations has grown from 4.24 to 8.05 trillion soums (from $336.4 million to $638.7 million) over the past 11 months, and their share in the total banking and financial system has grown from 1 to 1.7 percent.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more