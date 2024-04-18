Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 18 April 2024 16:08 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign treaty on allied relations

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 18. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon have signed a Treaty of Allied Relations following high-level negotiations, according to the Uzbek president's administration, Trend reports.

Additionally, a ceremony for the exchange of bilateral documents took place in the presence of the heads of state.

To note, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is on a state visit to Tajikistan on April 18–19, at the invitation of Emomali Rahmon.

Furthermore, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan amounted to $118.5 million from January to February 2024. The export reached $79.4 million, while the import was $39.1 million.

