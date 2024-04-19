Uzbekistan, Tajikistan hail top-level strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 19. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of Tajik Supreme Assembly's Lower House Mahmadtohir Zokirzoda hailed the highest level of multifaceted Uzbek-Tajik relations of strategic partnership and alliance, according to the Uzbek president's administration, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during meeting of Mirziyoyev with Zokirzoda during the president's visit to Tajikistan.

Moreover, the meeting parties discussed issues of further intensifying inter-parliamentary exchange, effective contacts at the level of relevant committees and regional councils to support and promote cooperation projects and cultural and humanitarian programs.

The parties also emphasized the important role of the MPs of the two countries in conducting an inventory of adopted documents and exercising parliamentary control over the timely implementation of agreements at the highest level.

To note, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, is on a state visit to the country on April 18-19.

