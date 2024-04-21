Uzbekistan announces trade turnover volume with China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with China amounted to $2.1 billion from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 61.5 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous year ($1.3 billion).

China ranks first among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 21.5 percent.

The volume of exports amounted to $349.4 million, while the imports amounted to $1.7 billion from January through February 2024.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and China reached $13.7 billion in 2023.

The exports totaled $2.4 billion, and the import volume amounted to $11.2 billion during this period.