Uzbekistan, Türkiye reach agreement on establishment of industrial cluster

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 7. Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached an agreement on the establishment of the Uzbek-Turkish industrial cluster, Trend reports.

This was revealed at the first meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish Business Council under the chairmanship of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The cluster will become an industrial zone in Uzbekistan and a driving force of hands-on collaboration between the two countries.

During the meeting, the president of Uzbekistan noted a number of promising areas of partnership, first of all, the expansion of investment cooperation and industrial cooperation.

Moreover, the first meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish Business Council is held for the first time in such a format. The presidents of Uzbekistan and Türkiye stressed that the establishment of the Uzbek-Turkish Business Council symbolizes the achievement of a new benchmark in the development of bilateral relations.

Both parties stressed the importance of keeping the ball rolling with regular meetings of the Council to tackle any new challenges head-on and push forward key areas of investment, trade, and economic collaboration.