Uzbekistan talks about its trade turnover volume with Kyrgyzstan in 4M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 9. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Kyrgyzstan amounted to $224.2 million from January through April 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 32.4 percent less compared to the same period last year ($332.1 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports to Kyrgyzstan totaled $153.5 million from January through April 2024, a 36.6 percent decrease over the same period the previous year ($242.1 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan’s imports from Kyrgyzstan reached $70.6 million from January through April 2024. This figure has decreased by 21.5 percent year-on-year ($90 million in January–April 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $20.9 billion from January through April 2024, six percent greater than the previous year ($19.7 billion in January–April 2023).

The largest trade turnover volume was recorded with China ($3.9 billion) during this period. Russia ranks second with a total trade turnover volume of $3.8 billion, followed by Kazakhstan ($1.2 billion).