Uzbekistan, Mongolia seek to streamline freight permits digitally

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and Mongolia have discussed the implementation of the E-Permit system for the electronic exchange of transport permits, Trend reports.

The joint Uzbek-Mongolian Commission on International Road Transportation, held at the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, reviewed this issue.

In the course of the meeting, the two sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of international road transportation between Uzbekistan and Mongolia. The parties underlined the significant potential for further cooperation in this sector.

The parties also agreed to double the number of transport permit forms for 2025, aiming to enhance trade and logistics connectivity.

Meanwhile, earlier, Mongolia expressed interest in Uzbekistan's energy sector reforms and green energy projects.

The Mongolian delegation was particularly fascinated by Uzbekistan's energy tariff strategy, which has assisted them in stabilizing the market and promoting long-term growth. Energy security and the transition to renewable energy sources also became topics of conversation as both countries strived to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and maintain ecological harmony.