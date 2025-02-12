Uzbekistan, Russia address execution of mutual agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. Uzbekistan and Russia discussed the implementation of high-level agreements within the framework of the approved roadmap, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin.

In the course of the meeting, special attention was paid to comprehensive measures aimed at maintaining the dynamics of trade and economic cooperation, supporting industrial cooperation and e-commerce projects, expanding practical cooperation in the field of water management, higher education, engineering training, artificial intelligence, cultural exchange, and sports.

To note, the volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia totaled $11.6 billion in 2024. Exports to Russia reached $3.6 billion, while imports from Russia reached $7.9 billion.