Azerbaijan, Türkiye ready to share their agricultural insurance know-how with Uzbekistan

The meeting was attended by Melih Özbulut from Türkiye's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the General Director of the TARSIM insurance fund Bekir Engörlü, the Deputy Director of External Relations and Reinsurance at TARSIM Bahar Demir Kimyon, as well as the head of Azerbaijan's Agricultural Insurance Fund Fuad Sadigov and employees of the fund, Zaur Aliyev and Shahin Huseynli. Uzbek officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture were also present.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of the agricultural insurance system in Uzbekistan, emphasizing its importance in the face of global climate changes affecting agriculture. They also reviewed the progress of adopting Uzbekistan’s "Law on Agricultural Risk Insurance" and the preparation of relevant regulations.

The nuts and bolts of putting the law into action after it gets the green light, the training of skilled hands, and the steps to tackle any bumps in the road were also on the table for discussion. An agreement was reached with the Turkish side on training personnel necessary for implementing agricultural insurance in Uzbekistan and organizing training seminars for industry professionals.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their intention to continue developing cooperation and provide mutual support for the further advancement of initiatives in the field of agricultural insurance.

