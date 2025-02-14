UNDP Uzbekistan, IsDB debate joint rural sustainable development project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. UNDP Uzbekistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) discussed the implementation of a joint project for rural sustainable development, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Akiko Fujii, UNDP Resident Representative in Uzbekistan, and a delegation from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) led by Wahyu Wijayanto, Head of the Operational Team.

“We have reached the final stage of constructing the first facilities included in the Community Development Plans. Now, it is crucial to ensure their effective operation by providing qualified personnel. Clinics, kindergartens, and schools must serve the community, and for this, UNDP’s support is essential,” said Wahyu Wijayanto.

The parties also agreed to continue cooperation in the Aral region, as well as in the Samarkand, Surkhandarya, and Kashkadarya regions.