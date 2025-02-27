Uzbekistan shares volume of automotive industry output

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. In January 2025, Uzbekistan's large enterprises in the automotive industry produced a total of 15,611 passenger cars of various types.

As per data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the Сobalt model led production with 5,660 units, followed by Damas with 2,765 units and Kia with 1,978 units.

Onix accounted for 1,462 units, while Tracker production reached 1,334 units. BYD contributed 802 units, Chery produced 594 units, and Haval manufactured 373 units. Additionally, 643 special-purpose passenger cars were produced during the month.