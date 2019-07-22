Iranian MFA: Extraordinary meeting on nuclear deal to be held July 28

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

An extraordinary meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held July 28 in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports with reference to IRNA.

He said that the meeting will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

Mousavi added that after the meeting held June 28, practical implementation of some of Iran’s obligations in the nuclear deal was suspended.

“Following this, the European side wanted this situation to be investigated at a joint commission meeting before the foreign ministers’ meeting,” he said.

In January 2016, the JCPOA was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year. In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

Iran announced on May 8, 2019 that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations.

Iran announced on July 7, 2019 that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

