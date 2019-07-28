Iran threatens to drop more nuke commitments if interests not guaranteed

28 July 2019 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Iran will continue to abandon more of its commitments pertaining to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal if the remaining parties to the accord fail to help Iran reap its economic interests, an Iranian deputy foreign minister said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The remarks by Abbas Araqchi came just after an extraordinary meeting of the remaining signatories to the Iranian nuclear deal, namely Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, in Vienna that tried again to find a way of saving the accord amid mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington.

"Iran will continue to cut its commitments under the nuclear deal if the Europeans fail to honor Iran's legitimate rights," Araqchi, who also represents Iran in the nuclear-related negotiations, was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

According to Araqchi, a host of issues and recent developments in the implementation of the nuclear deal were discussed in the meeting.

"In my opinion, all in all, talks were constructive," he said.

All the representatives expressed their commitments to the nuclear deal, better known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araqchi noted.

There was a determination to save the accord, the Iranian official added.

