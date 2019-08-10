Iranian Hajj pilgrims to return without problems, says minister

Tehran, Iran, Aug.10

Trend:

Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development main aim is to prepare necessary plans for safe return of Hajj pilgrims back to the country, deputy minister Shahram Adamnejad said, Trend reports via Iranian media outlets.

"The return of Hajj pilgrims without any difficulty is certainly one of the major goals of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, and in this regard, necessary plans have been implemented for safe return of the pilgrims," said Adamnejad.

"The first Hajj flight departed Iran on July 8 while the last one flight left on Aug.6 . In general 88,543 pilgrims have been transported to Saudi Arabia by 360 flights from 19 airports in Iran," he said.

"Due to lack of cooperation from Saudi Arabia in transportation of Hajj pilgrims, all the flights were operated by Iran Air and despite high number of flights, 79 percent of them were operated on time without delay, while with the other flights the average delay was some 19 minutes," he noted.

The official appreciated efforts of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, the Iran Airports Company and Iran Air.

"In regards to planning and cooperation between the organizations, we seek to carry out the return of pilgrims to the country according to the plans with proper quality," he added.

