Britain unlikely to change Iran stance at G7 despite Trump meeting

23 August 2019 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Britain is unlikely to alter its approach on Iran despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, as the 2015 deal remains the best way to ensure Tehran does not get nuclear weapons, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“We are strong supporters of the JCPOA (Iran deal). We think that it is very important that Iran doesn’t get the nuclear weapons,” said the diplomat speaking ahead of the G7 leaders summit in Biarritz, where Johnson and Trump will meet.

“It is important that it continues and I don’t think you will find any change in the British government position.”

The source said it was critical that Iran fully complied with the accord, but that while Johnson would listen to the U.S.’s position, there would not be a radical change in approach.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran seek to preserve flying routes
Economy 17:53
Iran to inaugurate 25 projects in 9 airports
Economy 16:30
Important for Europe to stay united on Iran: French official
Europe 16:22
Iran steel exports declines by 12 percent
Economy 14:56
Iran's IGTC announced tender to buy primer and double layer tape
Tenders 14:22
Iran's delay in return of VAT to exporters harms industry
Economy 14:21
Latest
Azerbaijani insurance company increases assets
Finance 18:46
Revenues & expenses of Azerbaijan’s NBCO decrease
Finance 18:36
Work on development of Kalamkas "A" offshore field continues in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:20
Kazakhstan’s Embamunaigas JSC to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 18:13
Trade deficit of Georgia narrows by 8.3%
Economy 18:10
Imports of goods in Georgia fell by 4.4%
Economy 18:01
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for solar panels installation
Tenders 17:54
Iran seek to preserve flying routes
Economy 17:53
Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
Other News 17:49