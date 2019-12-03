Hassan Rouhani instructs to keep Iran's accession to WTO on agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has instructed Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani to keep Iran's accession to the World Trade Organization on the agenda, Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Hamid Zadboum said at an event dedicated to the National Export Day of Iran, Trend reports via ISNA.

Currently, it is of great importance to increase production and strengthen export potential, Zadboum said, adding that extensive programs are being regulated in this regard.

One of Iran's macro export programs is to focus on the neighboring markets, the deputy minister noted, stressing that Iran has the potential to increase its exports to surrounding countries up to $100 billion.

The deputy minister noted that in the current Iranian year (began March 21, 2019) two thirds of Iran's non-oil exports had low added value and currently, a program on the exports of high added value goods is being regulated.

Iran's Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry is striving to achieve high figures in exports this [Iranian] year, the deputy minister said.

In the first seven months (from March 21 to Oct. 22, 2019) of the current Iranian year, the total value of Iran's non-oil exports amounted to $24.4 billion.

