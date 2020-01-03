Iran's Supreme Leader attends urgent meeting at Supreme National Security Council

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.3

Trend:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is attending the urgent meeting currently being held at the Supreme National Security Сouncil over the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani as a result of the US air raid.

"The urgent meeting is being held to review the US attack on General Soleimani in Baghdad airport," said the spokesman of the Supreme National Security Council, Trend reports citing Eghtesad News.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport.

The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general. The Pentagon said that Soleimani had "orchestrated" attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the "attacks" on the US embassy in Baghdad.

