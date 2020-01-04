Qatar's FM due in Tehran

4 January 2020 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will visit Iran’s capital Tehran on January 4, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

Qatar's foreign minister will meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and hold talks.

Reportedly, the visit of Qatar's foreign minister is likely to be connected with the situation in the region.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport. This incident aggravated the situation in the region.

