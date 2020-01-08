Crashed Ukrainian airplane passengers were mostly Iranian

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.8

Trend:

The Spokesman of Iran`s Civil Aviation Organization Reza Jafarzadeh announced that most of the Ukrainian airplane passengers were Iranian, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Earlier, head of Iran’s Rescue and Relief Organization Morteza Salimi said that all passengers of the plane which crashed near the Imam Khomeini International Airport were killed.

Boeing 737 crashed near the airport of Imam Khomeini. There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board.

Reportedly, the plane crashed due to a technical malfunction a few minutes after the takeoff.

