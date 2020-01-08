Both black boxes of Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran can be read

8 January 2020 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Both black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Parand city of Iran’s Tehran province can be read, Chairman of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh said, Trend reports citing IRINN.

Abedzadeh added that the two black boxes were slightly damaged.

According to Iranian sources, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 167 passengers (including Iranian and foreign citizens) and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) report said the list of passengers included 146 Iranian citizens as well as 21 citizens of foreign countries.

All crew members were Ukrainians.

The plane took off at 06:12 (GMT+3:30), and at 06:18, it lost connection with the dispatcher center. The plane crashed at 6:22.

