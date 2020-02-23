Ilam Customs confirms closure of Iran-Iraq border due to coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.23

In a letter to the director of the export bureau of Iran's Customs Office Ali Akbar Shadmani, Ilam Customs Director General Ruhollah Gholami announced the closure of the Mehran border for export to Iraq.

The Ilam Customs Director General emphasized the problems in the Iraqi customs and the lack of Iraqi empty trucks to load export cargos, as well as the suspension of more than 1000 trucks in the parking lot, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

He asked the Customs Export Office director not to ship any cargo to Ilam Customs due to the mentioned problems.

“Obviously, as soon as the problem is resolved, the necessary information will be provided,” Ruhollah Gholami said in his letter to the director of the export bureau of Iran's Customs Office, Ali Akbar Shadmani.

Iraq has closed all border crossings with Iran for three days following the death of two Iranians from the deadly novel coronavirus, authorities said.

The Iraqi Border Crossing Authority said Iraqi citizens coming from Iran will not be affected by the entry ban.

Earlier, Iraqi authorities decided to suspend issuing visas to Iranians after Tehran confirmed the two coronavirus death.

Local Iraqi media reported that the Health Ministry has decided to prevent Iranian citizens from entering the country until further notice.