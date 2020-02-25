Hassan Rouhani explains benefits of Tehran-North freeway

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.25

The Tehran-North freeway project was implemented during the sanctions, which means the sanctions had no effect on the will of Iranian engineers, the country's president, Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Rouhani made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the Tehran-North freeway.

The Tehran-North Freeway project consists of four sections spanning 121 km in total to connect the capital city Tehran to the northern Mazandaran Province.



Rouhani pointed out that the project was implemented by domestic engineers and managers, working in different sectors.

"Of course there may have been some delays in scheduling due to sanctions, but we've never overlooked important projects," Rouhani said.

Pointing to the project's benefits, Rouhani said the new route would save some 1,5 hours of traveling.

"The project was costly and time consuming, but at least it would help save the energy consumption by more than 80 million liters of fuel," Rouhani said.