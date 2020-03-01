Iran reduces working hours of banks due to coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March 1

Trend:

The Coordination Council of State Banks of Iran has reduced the working hours of state-owned banks across the country due to the spread of coronavirus.

“The working hours of state banks across the country will be from 8 am to 12:30-13 pm,” the Coordination Council announced in a statement, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus (Covid 19) in Iran has reached 43 people.

So far, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran has reached 593.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.